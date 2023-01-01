About this product
Venus Grinder is our new 2021 MunchMakers design. Groove designed lid promotes smokers with a better grip to easily grind their herbs.
Product Details:
Size
2.2” x 1.6”
Color
Black / Red / Gold / Blue / Silver / Gray / Green / Purple
Material
Aerocraft Grade Aluminum Alloy
Printing
Full Color UV Print / Laser Engraving
4PC Herb Grinder Features:
TOP CHAMBER
PRECISION CNC MILLED from a single unit of Aircraft Grade Aluminum/Zinc, our grinders provide extra toughness, durability and quality.
High quality 600 PPI UV printing technology ensures full rich full color print.
Durable transparent resin dome to protects your print and seals it forever.
GRINDING CHAMBER
Up to 46 diamond curved, razor sharp teeth to get a fine, even grind and effortless shredding.
Powerful magnets provides robust closure, freshness & odor control.
Thin poly o-ring for smooth grinding and less friction.
POLLEN CATCHER
Sturdy Stainless Steel Precision Mesh Screen filters the very fine pollen into the bottom chamber, to increase the potency of your herbs.
*Pollen scraper included, to maximize pollen collection.
BOTTOM CHAMBER
Grooved edge design makes pollen collection and cleaning easier.
designated scrape collection tool included, to pick all these precious grinded gold dust.
ABOUT US
MunchMakers is your ideal partner for customized smoking accessories. Our customization process is a breeze. Just send us your logo/art, and let our design team brainstorm ideas for you. After order, we are involved in every step in the process – from production to packing and shipping. In just a few short weeks, we’ll ship your custom designed product straight to your dispensary/business. You won’t find an easier way to buy a wholesale quantity of a high-quality customized cannabis consumption accessories.
WHOLESALE
MunchMakers offers bulk discounts for amounts as small as 50 units. Your final price will be determined based on the amount you order - Order more, pay less per unit. You can also mix and match colors and multiple graphic designs - we will calculate it all together and offer you the best discount possible.
Product Details:
Size
2.2” x 1.6”
Color
Black / Red / Gold / Blue / Silver / Gray / Green / Purple
Material
Aerocraft Grade Aluminum Alloy
Printing
Full Color UV Print / Laser Engraving
4PC Herb Grinder Features:
TOP CHAMBER
PRECISION CNC MILLED from a single unit of Aircraft Grade Aluminum/Zinc, our grinders provide extra toughness, durability and quality.
High quality 600 PPI UV printing technology ensures full rich full color print.
Durable transparent resin dome to protects your print and seals it forever.
GRINDING CHAMBER
Up to 46 diamond curved, razor sharp teeth to get a fine, even grind and effortless shredding.
Powerful magnets provides robust closure, freshness & odor control.
Thin poly o-ring for smooth grinding and less friction.
POLLEN CATCHER
Sturdy Stainless Steel Precision Mesh Screen filters the very fine pollen into the bottom chamber, to increase the potency of your herbs.
*Pollen scraper included, to maximize pollen collection.
BOTTOM CHAMBER
Grooved edge design makes pollen collection and cleaning easier.
designated scrape collection tool included, to pick all these precious grinded gold dust.
ABOUT US
MunchMakers is your ideal partner for customized smoking accessories. Our customization process is a breeze. Just send us your logo/art, and let our design team brainstorm ideas for you. After order, we are involved in every step in the process – from production to packing and shipping. In just a few short weeks, we’ll ship your custom designed product straight to your dispensary/business. You won’t find an easier way to buy a wholesale quantity of a high-quality customized cannabis consumption accessories.
WHOLESALE
MunchMakers offers bulk discounts for amounts as small as 50 units. Your final price will be determined based on the amount you order - Order more, pay less per unit. You can also mix and match colors and multiple graphic designs - we will calculate it all together and offer you the best discount possible.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders
MunchMakers makes premium full print custom grinders for leading dispensaries, smoke shops, artists, and anyone that wants a beautiful custom grinder. We are the first and only premium custom grinders company and we have printed on more than 250,000 grinders in the first 9 months of 2019.
Our industrial grade UV machine prints in high resolution on the top of grinder lid to make a beautiful grinder. Your logo, image, or photo prints in high resolution imaging using state of the art printing technology. The custom print on the grinder lid is meant to last for several years with normal use.
Our 4 piece custom grinder comes in matte, zinc, or aluminium. It is the perfect size (2.4") to carry a full days worth of herb but still portable. And most importantly - the grinder is an amazing grinder. Your herb will come out very tiny and easy to burn, vape, and roll!
We also have custom three piece wooden grinders, cannapucks, and many other custom products as well as pre-made grinder designs. whatever your custom weed accessories may be - MunchMakers will find a solution for you.
We offer bulk and wholesale discounts to those looking to make large purchases. For more information you can call us at 213-261-0416 or e-mal info@munchmakers.com.
We look forward to making you the most beautiful and most sturdy grinder you have ever seen!
Our industrial grade UV machine prints in high resolution on the top of grinder lid to make a beautiful grinder. Your logo, image, or photo prints in high resolution imaging using state of the art printing technology. The custom print on the grinder lid is meant to last for several years with normal use.
Our 4 piece custom grinder comes in matte, zinc, or aluminium. It is the perfect size (2.4") to carry a full days worth of herb but still portable. And most importantly - the grinder is an amazing grinder. Your herb will come out very tiny and easy to burn, vape, and roll!
We also have custom three piece wooden grinders, cannapucks, and many other custom products as well as pre-made grinder designs. whatever your custom weed accessories may be - MunchMakers will find a solution for you.
We offer bulk and wholesale discounts to those looking to make large purchases. For more information you can call us at 213-261-0416 or e-mal info@munchmakers.com.
We look forward to making you the most beautiful and most sturdy grinder you have ever seen!