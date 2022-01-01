About this product
Bold fruit flavour from Blueberry backed by the potency of GG#4. Berry Smasher provides a satisfying smoke at an affordable price.
About this brand
Muskoka Grown
Muskoka Grown is a licensed producer of high-quality small-batch cannabis growing in the heart of cottage country. Nestled among the tall pines and pristine lakes of Muskoka, we are committed to quality and cultivating with a dedication to every harvest. Inspired by our natural environment, our products are a reflection of the beautiful place we call home.
To learn more, visit www.muskokagrown.com.
