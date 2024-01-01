Leafly default photo banner
Logo for the brand My Eddies

My Eddies

Artisinal Cannabis Edibles

Our story

My Eddies is a small-batch kitchen providing fresh cannabis-infused "made-from-scratch" cookies to our Members in the Canadian Maritimes Provinces and the Plateau and Downtown areas of the City of Montreal. We use the very best ingredients including MyEddies own cannabutter and canna-oil.

Potency has been developed in close consultation and with the feedback from our users so that the average customer gets a great, long lasting buzz. Not too strong for casual users and not too weak for frequent users.

We do not mass produce our products and therefore quantities are limited. We currently offer our products and services to a small, select group of customers that we get to know. If that makes sense to you, we invite you to tell us a bit about yourself and sign up for a free My Eddies membership at www.MyEddies.com. You'll receive special offers, custom ordering, priority purchasing and same day delivery (available in certain markets only).

Additional information

Visit website
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.