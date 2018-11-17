This kit includes everything you need for an efficient ritual. It's like a liquor cabinet but for people who enjoy other fine things.



The stainless steel tray is made from two stamped sheets that are hand welded together to form a mirror finish around the edge. The container creates a tight seal with sonic welding around the viewing lens. The four-part aluminum grinder is top-quality. The ashtray includes a pipe spike for cleaning a bowl after you're finished. The top of the ashtray flips over and becomes a bowl stand for both 14mm and 18 mm. The magnetic lighter case fits the standard mini bic and can hang out on your refrigerator. The magnetic stickers allow you to attach your rolling papers or other accessories. The micro-fiber cleaning cloth helps to always keep your station shining. The hand made book box (included with the first edition) allows you to pack up everything and place it on your shelf.