For the connoisseur with good taste, these premium Miron Violet Glass jars eliminate harmful UV Rays. Now available with MAP-Tech Lids using the technology of N2 Preserve. Makes the the perfect choice for storing all cannabis products. The special two-way Duckit vent system allows the application of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging) when used in conjunction with canisters of Natural Preserve (sold separately). Independent Laboratory Studies have proven Map-Tech lids will keep product fresher, safer, longer with the patented N2 Preserve System