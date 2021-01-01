About this product
Although most famously known for its sweet aroma, Cream Caramel has much more to offer. Blending the aromas and flavour of traditional skunk, Cream Caramel's dense resin covered buds perfectly blend notes of sugar and spice. The discerning cannasseur will also recognize hints of butter, honey, and nuts. Naturally grown with no pesticides, hang dried, and expertly cured.
Namaste
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis.
At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it.
That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.
