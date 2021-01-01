Namaste
About this product
Daytime CBD by Namaste is a bright and refreshing sativa pick-me-up that offers a high-CBD, low-THC experience. These dried flower buds contain bright orange hairs that give off fruity, citrus scents thanks to caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene terpenes. With 9-13% CBD and 3-7% THC, this phenotype is the perfect choice for someone looking for a high-CBD strain.
CBD: 9-13%
THC: 3-7%
CBD: 9-13%
THC: 3-7%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!