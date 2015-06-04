About this product

MK Ultra by Namaste is as buzz worthy as its electric amber hairs suggest. This indica-hybrid, high-THC strain is bound to impress you with its earthy and sweet aromas, which it gets thanks to terpinolene, limonene, and myrcene terpenes. With 16-20% THC and <1% CBD, even experienced cannabis connoisseurs will want to start low and go slow.



THC: 6-20%

CBD: <1%