Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Namaste

Namaste

Namaste Citrique

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Pair a fresh glass of lemonade with Namaste's Citrique, a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that doesn’t hold back on THC. This dried flower’s citrus, floral and diesel aromas are from myrcene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene terpenes, making its lemony flavour the perfect companion to a sunny afternoon.
With 16-20% THC and <1% CBD, it’s important to start low and go slow.

THC: 16-20%
CBD: <1%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!