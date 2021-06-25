Loading…
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Namaste's D. Bubba dried flower is a party pleaser: purple, potent and pungent, this strain is an indica-dominant hybrid that hits the spot just when you need it. Expect a sweet and earthy flavour from this phenotype also known as "Death Bubba", thanks to terpenes caryophyllene, myrcen, and humulene. With 17-22% THC and <1% CBD, you’ll want to start low and go slow.
THC: 17-22%
CBD: <1%

Death Bubba effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
