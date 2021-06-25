About this product

Namaste's D. Bubba dried flower is a party pleaser: purple, potent and pungent, this strain is an indica-dominant hybrid that hits the spot just when you need it. Expect a sweet and earthy flavour from this phenotype also known as "Death Bubba", thanks to terpenes caryophyllene, myrcen, and humulene. With 17-22% THC and <1% CBD, you’ll want to start low and go slow.

THC: 17-22%

CBD: <1%