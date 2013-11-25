About this product

Sensi Star, despite its name, will keep you grounded with its earthy and woody aromas. Featuring limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene terpenes, the sweet, minty flavours in this indica-hybrid strain by Namaste are a sweet compliment to whatever your day may bring. Sensi Star offers 14-18% THC and <1% CBD and a thick coating of trichomes that sparkle like the night sky.



THC: 14-18%

CBD: <1%