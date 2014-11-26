Loading…
Shishkaberry

IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Namaste's Shishkaberry dried flower is for those seeking a sweet, berry-flavoured highlight to their day. This is a moderately high-THC, low-CBD indica-dominant strain with buds spanning the full spectrum of purple. While you might know it better as “Kish”, this fruity phenotype has notes of pine, thanks to its mix of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes carefully crafted with you in mind.

THC: 12-16%
CBD: <1%

Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
