Namaste's Shishkaberry dried flower is for those seeking a sweet, berry-flavoured highlight to their day. This is a moderately high-THC, low-CBD indica-dominant strain with buds spanning the full spectrum of purple. While you might know it better as “Kish”, this fruity phenotype has notes of pine, thanks to its mix of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes carefully crafted with you in mind.



THC: 12-16%

CBD: <1%