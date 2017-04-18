About this product

Ultra Sour is an ultra-flavourful, high-THC dried flower by Namaste. It’s just what you’d expect from the name, with bold citrus and diesel flavours thanks to terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene and beta-pinene terpenes. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain’s signature sour taste has hints of lemon and orange. This potent phenotype even looks sour, with frosty, pale green buds that glitter with trichomes.



THC: 18-25%

CBD: <1%