Namaste
About this product
Ultra Sour is an ultra-flavourful, high-THC dried flower by Namaste. It’s just what you’d expect from the name, with bold citrus and diesel flavours thanks to terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene and beta-pinene terpenes. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain’s signature sour taste has hints of lemon and orange. This potent phenotype even looks sour, with frosty, pale green buds that glitter with trichomes.
THC: 18-25%
CBD: <1%
Ultra Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
