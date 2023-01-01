Gush Mints 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Blocksburg)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

THC: 776mg
MELT SCALE: 78%
TERPENES: 3.5%
LINEAGE: Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers)
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal
FEELING: Uplifting, Happy
FARM: Blocksburg Family
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown. Cultivated by Blocksburg Family Farms in the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices. Blocksburg Family Farms is a second generation, family owned California state licensed cannabis farm. Continuing Tradition one generation at a time.

Gush Mints, by Purple City Genetics, is a cross of the Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers) strains. This strain received its name due to its scent and flavor that mimics sweet and fruity candy. It produces a sweet and minty tropical kick with a light herbal undertone. The effects that are uplifting and happy.

Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342
