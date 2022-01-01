The Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a budtender or dispensary worker in the cannabis industry. The Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a Cannabis Professional. Attaining national certification communicates to clients that individuals are committed to providing the highest level of standards in the Cannabis profession.



A Certified Cannabis Budtender (CCBT) is a mix of pharmacist, bartender, confidant and hall monitor. The budtender is the face of the marijuana industry. From behind the dispensary counter, budtenders check IDs and prescription cards, track all cannabis sales and assist customers in understanding the products and how to best use them.