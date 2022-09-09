Supreme Grapes, bred by In-house Genetics, is a high-THC indica-dominant cultivar. Expect a sweet, fruity fresh concord grape flavour with sour gas undertones. These large bulbous calyxes are covered in dense trichomes and include a mix of green and purple tones. The bag appeal and aroma will keep your senses wanting more. Supreme Grapes is cultivated indoors, in precision-controlled environmental conditions. All Natural History flower is thoughtfully hung to dry, hand trimmed, and cured for 21-30 days. This new seasonal cultivar from Natural History will be available for a limited time only, so be sure to grab some before it's gone.