Quantity: 30 capsules

Dosage: One capsule a day at lunch

CBD: 10 mg per capsule

Storage: In a cool and dry place



Do you want to take good care of your Digestive System?

The entire digestive process involves various organs (oesophagus, stomach, liver, intestines, etc.) and can take up to 24 hours. Therefore, a difficult or slow digestion may have a significant impact on our whole body.



Natureight Digest supplements may help to maintain a normal digestion in a natural way.



Composition Caps DIGEST :



Artichoke

Artichoke enhances a normal digestion and contributes to the correct functioning of the digestive system.



Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle has many benefits for the liver. It was approved in 1986 as a treatment for hepatic diseases and itis commonly used in treating alcohol hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, liver toxicity, etc. There is evidence that Marie Thistle protects the liver from harmful drugs, such as paracetamol.



Camomile

Many studies, including several published by the WHO (World Health Organisation), recommend camomile for those willing to relieve all symptoms arising from a digestive disorder, like distensions, slow digestion, heartburn, nausea, etc.



Rosemary

Rosemary has been traditionally used to help digestion. It assists in maintaining normal functioning of the liver.



Hemp Extract

As expressed by Izzo AA & Coutts AA (2005), who published Cannabinoids and the digestive system:



“The pharmacological modulation of the endogenous cannabinoid system could constitute a new therapeutic target for the treatment of a certain number of gastro-intestinal diseases, including nausea and vomiting, gastric ulcers, secretory diarrhoea, paralytic ileus, inflammatory disease of the intestine, cancer of the colon and gastro-œsophagial reflux.” »



*Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.

