Quantity: 30 capsules

Dosage: One capsule a day at lunch

CBD: 10 mg per capsule

Storage: In a cool and dry place



Do you want to control your cholesterol and take care of your cardiovascular system?



Metabolic syndrome is a metabolic physiological dysfunction resulting in high blood sugar, abnormal levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, high blood pressure, and often obesity. Diet and a healthy life-style play a crucial role in the fight against this syndrome.



Natureight Heart dietary supplements may help to maintain normal blood flow.



Composition Caps HEART :



Apple

Apple helps with normal functioning of the heart and contributes to the protection of cells against oxidative stress.



Olive

Olive helps to fight against high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and non insulin-dependent diabetes.



Cacao

Cocoa helps to maintain elasticity of blood vessels, which contributes to a normal blood flow.



Red Grape

Red grape is distinctly rich in flavonoids, comprising protective properties for the cardiovascular system. Particularly, Quercetin inside red grape helps in the regularisation of cholesterol level and prevents oxidation of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol).



Hemp Extract

According to Stanley CP, Hind WH & O´Sullivan SE (2013), who published Is the cardiovascular system a therapeutic target for cannabidiol? :



“Clinical data seem to support a positive role of CBD in treating problems of the heart and the peripheral and cerebral vascularisation“.



*Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.

