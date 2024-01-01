  • Jars in all sizes, colours and materials
  • Packaging for infused delectables.
  • A variety of specialty packaging
  • Custom design services available
ND Supplies is the leading manufacturer of cannabis packaging containers in Canada. We manufacture and supply compliant child resistant and recyclable jars, bottles as well as containers in many various styles and forms.

We offer custom design services and packaging consultations. Understanding the need for your brand to be recognized, we have a dedicated team that will assist you in creating your own packaging solutions.

ND works to facilitate licensed producers and craft growers across the globe with complaint packaging, providing value to your company with scalable production and reliable service.

