About this product
3.5g: 20-26% THC
Sweet, sticky, sour, and zesty sums up this sativa-dominant hybrid strain from -ness. Also known as Mint Sour, it has a very strong THC potency potential and lineage tracing back to the legendary Sour Diesel. Its flavour and aroma come from a unique terpene profile of terpinolene, limonene and caryophyllene, and its stickiness comes from the twinkling trichomes on its dense, dark green buds. Explore your -ness.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.