About this product
3.5g: 21-26% THC
Rainmaker from -ness is a high-THC hybrid with a unique flavour profile of citrus, skunk, lime, cheese and a touch of sour-ness from caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene. Grown indoors in BC, this small-batch creation is a cross between Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset and features sticky, forest green buds coated in crystal trichomes and delicate orange hairs. Get your gumboots ready – Rainmaker is dropping in Saskatchewan for a limited time only. Explore Your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.