Bermuda Sour from -ness™ is a flavourful hybrid with high THC. A unique pairing of opposites with East Coast Sour Diesel x Triangle Kush lineage, this hang-dried and hand-trimmed flower brings a complex flavour profile that’s earthy, sweet and sour with notes of lemon. As intriguing as the mysterious tropical locale that shares its name? Only one way to know for sure... Explore Your -ness™
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.