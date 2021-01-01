About this product
20 - 25% THC
Sugary citrus, nutty cookies and a dash of earthy skunk are together at last in the unique flavour profile of Citrus Rush from -ness. An indica-dominant hybrid with high THC, this cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos (2021 Leafly Strain of the Year) brings 2.5% - 3.5% terpene content, featuring terpinolene, caryophyllene and limonene. Not saying you need to pick up the pace to get your hands on this sweet citrus gal, but she doesn’t have rush in her name for nothing. Explore Your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.