20 - 25% THC



Sugary citrus, nutty cookies and a dash of earthy skunk are together at last in the unique flavour profile of Citrus Rush from -ness. An indica-dominant hybrid with high THC, this cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos (2021 Leafly Strain of the Year) brings 2.5% - 3.5% terpene content, featuring terpinolene, caryophyllene and limonene. Not saying you need to pick up the pace to get your hands on this sweet citrus gal, but she doesn’t have rush in her name for nothing. Explore Your -ness™.