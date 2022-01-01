About this product
20-26% THC
K-Smorz and Citrus Rush are together at last in this multi-pack of 12 pre-rolls from -nessTM , including six 0.5g pre-rolls of each strain, both with high THC. K-Smorz is a sweet and nutty hybrid with limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene imparting cookie dough and graham cracker notes. Indica-dominant Citrus Rush brings the zing with sugary citrus flavour from terpinolene, caryophyllene and limonene. Whether you like it sweet, sour, or both, this multi-pack brings the flavour. Explore Your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.