22-28% THC
Cookie Crumble from -ness is an indica-dominant strain with high THC and sweet, citrus and minty flavour from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. A descendant of Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies, it’s got forest green and deep purple buds covered in bright red pistils and a generous amount of golden frosting. Grown in small batches indoors, this BC-exclusive strain deserves prime real estate in your secret cookie jar. Explore Your -ness™.
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.