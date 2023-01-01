She’s frosty, she’s flavourful, and hang dried to boot. Our hand trimmers make sure she’s looking real cute. She’s sweet, she’s citrus and most of all, minty. She might even make you a little bit squinty. ness Double Mint Sherbet is her name and no other flower is quite the same!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.