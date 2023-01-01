Why does Frosted Raspberry taste like melon? Maybe some delicious mysteries weren’t meant to be solved. But wait! She’s a purple and pink hued flower coated in icy trichomes, and her Rasbperry Boogie x MAC lineage also leaves a clue. Further investigation may be required. Pick up these pre-rolls, put on your detective cap and get to it!
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.