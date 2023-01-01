Perhaps one of the boldest cultivars from -ness™ yet, Grape Octane is a Grape Pie x High Octane OG cross with very strong THC potency potential. Not only high in THC, this hybrid is also high in flavour, with berry, fruity, spicy, sweet and herbal notes. Plus, it’s grown indoors in BC, hang dried, hand trimmed and cured to preserve its delicate trichomes and flavourful terpenes. Rev your engines and get ready to Explore Your -ness™ with Grape Octane!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.