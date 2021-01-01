About this product
23-28% THC
A limited-release Alberta exclusive, Guava Kush from -ness is a flavourful hybrid with high THC. Caryophyllene, farnesene and myrcene impart a unique flavour profile that’s sweet, citrus, earthy and herbal. She’s a beauty, too, boasting olive green nugs, amber hairs and a thick layer of frosty white trichomes. With legendary OG Kush and Guava lineage, Guava Kush is an enchanting addition to any fruit basket. Explore Your –ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.