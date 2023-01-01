With flavours like this, who wouldn’t want Jelly Breath? This special hang-dried and hand-trimmed flower from -ness™ crosses Jelly Donut and Blackberry Breath into a mouth-watering hybrid with very strong THC potency potential and extra frosty buds. Farnesene, limonene and caryophyllene are the stars of its sweet, citrus, sour and vanilla flavour profile. If you don’t get your hands on this sweet Breath strain, you might end up being the jelly one. Explore Your -ness™
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.