20 - 26% THC



What’s the most complex flavour profile you’ve ever experienced in a hybrid strain? K-Smorz from –ness has entered the chat. Offering high THC and sweet and nutty flavour with cookie dough and graham cracker vibes (even a touch of berry!), K-Smorz has a unique flavour profile indeed. (We can thank myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene for that.) It’s also got bright green nugs, orange pistils, golden trichomes and Zookies x PCS1 lineage. It’s about to get melty in here! Explore Your –ness™.