About this product
20 - 26% THC
What’s the most complex flavour profile you’ve ever experienced in a hybrid strain? K-Smorz from –ness has entered the chat. Offering high THC and sweet and nutty flavour with cookie dough and graham cracker vibes (even a touch of berry!), K-Smorz has a unique flavour profile indeed. (We can thank myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene for that.) It’s also got bright green nugs, orange pistils, golden trichomes and Zookies x PCS1 lineage. It’s about to get melty in here! Explore Your –ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.