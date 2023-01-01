Lime Soda from -ness™ is a high-THC hybrid popping with sour and citrusy flavour from its unique terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, linalool. Bringing the best qualities of Grape Soda and Lime OG, this cultivar boasts dense, bright green buds threaded with orange pistils and generous trichome frosting. If we could ever describe a flower as effervescent, now would be the time! Explore Your -ness™
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.