20 - 26% THC
Drenched in icy trichomes and dripping with creamy, vanilla flavour from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, Ice Cream Cake from -ness is a sweet union between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. With high THC coursing through its light green and purple buds, this indica is destined to be scooped in a flash. Explore Your -ness™.
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.