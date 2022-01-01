About this product
7g: 20-26%
Not everyone can be as adorable as a squishy little rice cake ball stuffed with delicious peanut butter, but we can certainly try! Peanut Butter Mochi is up for it. This hybrid flower brings plenty of creamy and nutty flavour just like its namesake, with buds covered in crush-worthy trichome frosting. Squishy? Maybe not, but we’ll take sticky over squishy any day.
Not everyone can be as adorable as a squishy little rice cake ball stuffed with delicious peanut butter, but we can certainly try! Peanut Butter Mochi is up for it. This hybrid flower brings plenty of creamy and nutty flavour just like its namesake, with buds covered in crush-worthy trichome frosting. Squishy? Maybe not, but we’ll take sticky over squishy any day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.