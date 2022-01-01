About this product
3.5g: 21-2% THC
Pineapple Chunk from -ness is a BC-grown, indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and big tropical flavour accented with notes of cheese, earth and sourness from caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. The proud result of a pheno-hunt one year in the making, this menage of Cheese, Skunk #1 and Pineapple won hearts in the grow room with its powerful tropical scent. Will it win yours? It’s a limited release so don’t wait to find out! Explore Your -ness™..
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.