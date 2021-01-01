-ness
About this product
20-26% THC
Raised indoors in BC’s Fraser Valley, high-THC Powdered Donuts from -ness is floral and sweet with a hint of spice and creamy goodness baked right in. A dreamy indica-dominant duet between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato with fiery orange pistils, snowy crystals and dense, minty green buds. A dozen? Coming right up! Explore your -ness™.
