Logo for the brand -ness

-ness

-ness Powdered Donuts

About this product

20-26% THC

Raised indoors in BC’s Fraser Valley, high-THC Powdered Donuts from -ness is floral and sweet with a hint of spice and creamy goodness baked right in. A dreamy indica-dominant duet between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato with fiery orange pistils, snowy crystals and dense, minty green buds. A dozen? Coming right up! Explore your -ness™.
