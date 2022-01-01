About this product
3.5g: 24-30% THC
The highest potency flower from -ness to date coming in between 24–30% THC, Red Eye OG is sure to steal the show with her equally powerful earthy, citrus and herbal flavours from a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, farnesene and myrcene. She’s got Bubba and King Kush in her genes, she’s grown indoors, and she’s about to make a strong impression. Will you catch the Red Eye OG? Set your alarm (and hold the snoozes) now! Explore Your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.