A fresh batch of Red Velvet Cupcake from -ness™ has arrived! Prepared with love in Alberta and covered in frost, this berry sweet flower is indica-dominant with high THC and notes of vanilla and citrus. It’s a sweet combo of Cherry Pie, Sunset Sherbet and Cake 2.0. A close second to jumping into a big tub of red cupcakes and smearing vanilla icing everywhere. Sounds like a time. Explore Your -ness™
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.