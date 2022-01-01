About this product
3.5g: 21-26% THC
Bringing plenty of sour power from its East Coast Sour Diesel x Double Sour OG lineage, BC-grown Secret Garden (Rebel Sour) from -ness is a high-THC hybrid ready to get ‘em salivating! Farnesene, limonene and caryophyllene add earthy, diesel and herbal notes to its sour flavour profile, and the buds are hang dried and hand trimmed with care. Don’t miss out on this small batch for sour lovers. Explore Your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.