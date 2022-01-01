About this product
3.5g: 20-25% THC
How do we love West Coast Banana Skunk? Let’s peel back the layers! She’s ready to slide into your life with her banana-forward flavour. Topped with sweet, tropical, woody and earthy notes, it’s enough to make you bust out all your best banana jokes. She’s dominant in indica with Ghost OG and Skunk Haze genes, and before she splits her frosty buds are stealing all the scenes.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.