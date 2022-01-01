About this product
20-26% THC Range
West Coast Banana Skunk from -ness is an indica dominant hybrid with very strong THC potency potential. Its dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, imparting a banana-forward flavour that’s fruity, sweet, tropical, woody and earthy. With its lime green buds, frosty trichomes, orange pistils, and a legendary lineage, West Coast Banana Skunk is ready to slide into your life. Explore Your -ness™.
West Coast Banana Skunk from -ness is an indica dominant hybrid with very strong THC potency potential. Its dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, imparting a banana-forward flavour that’s fruity, sweet, tropical, woody and earthy. With its lime green buds, frosty trichomes, orange pistils, and a legendary lineage, West Coast Banana Skunk is ready to slide into your life. Explore Your -ness™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.