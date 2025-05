CBD Oil for Sleep



-2000mg of rich, broad spectrum CBD per bottle / 66.4 mg of CBD per serving (helps induce a healthy sleep)

-90mg of natural melatonin per bottle / 3mg per serving (helps support a deep sleep)

-Broad spectrum CBD oil

-Non-psychoactive: THC free (less than 0.3%)

-Non-addictive

-30 servings @ 1mL per serving size - 1 month supply

-Also available in gummy form



This CBD oil for sleep was invented by the founder of New Phase Blends, Dale Hewett. It is the company's flagship product, and the reason they gained national recognition as a small brand - which is hard to do in the CBD market.



The bottom line is, if you need to get the sleep you deserve, this product will help accomplish this. It works by blending cannabinoids, like CBD, and small doses of melatonin. This patented formulation can help even the most severe insomniacs find some rest.

