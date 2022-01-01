What type of berry this strain smells like is widely debated but blueberry and blackberries come to mind first. Every waft of Blueberry Fuego feels like you're getting slapped in the face with a blueberry muffin. Consumers can expect smooth and creamy muffin terpenes at first with a strong berry aftertaste. This particular phenotype was selected by Noble Growth because of its heavy blueberry dessert terpenes. The strain was bred by Seed Junky Genetics crossing the infamous Slurricane with Symbiotic Genetics Wedding Crasher.