Hemp-Derived Vape Oil



Our Delta Phase cartridges are predominantly Delta 8 THC with a twist of various cannabinoids including THC-V, CBD, CBN, and CBG. With this combination of cannabinoids, the user can experience an uplifting and euphoric feeling without the negative side effects of anxiety and paranoia.



Research shows that THC-V is a neuro-protective, which means it may be ideal for helping with the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It's also been said that the use of THC-V may be helpful in the treatment of Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder (PTSD).



Effects may include:



Anxiety Relief

Uplifting Mood

Enhanced Pleasure

Increasing Low Libido

Insomnia Relief

Pain Relief

*This is not your average Delta 8 product! :)

