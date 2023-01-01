NOIDS Amsterdam is derived from cannabinoids. Based in the Netherlands, sold in over 40 countries (US, EU, AUS, UK+). The brand is driven by a team of creatives and designers with love for cannabis, technology and a lust for perfection. Their goal is to simplify herb use and make cannabis accessible to anyone, regardless of your story, location, or condition (provided you are of legal age). The NOIDS team states:



“Cannabis is powerful. You need to handle it right.

Cannabis is strong. You water it and it grows.

Cannabis is easy. You can make medicinal edibles at home.”



These are people that think with you, design for you, talk to you and are eager to learn from you. Feel free to reach out to them, they love to hear from you!



Currently, NOIDS upholds this promise with their product: POT by NOIDS, a unique cannacooker. A herbcooker that can’t burn nor waste your precious cannabis. It’s the only true all-in-one herbcooker on the market as it: decarbs, infuses and makes ethanol extractions.



Dose like a pro

Consistent to a T



With POT by NOIDS you’ll be making chef’s grade:



Decarbed:

Fresh herb

Dry herb

Concentrates



Infused:

Butter

Olive Oil

Coconut Oil

VG/PG

Honey

Milk

much more!



Extracted:

Tincture

Wax



Nothing can go wrong!



YES

Yes Different Strains - Automates different temperatures and times for different strains



Yes SMART heating algorithm - calculates and monitors cooking temp and time by itself; no need to stick around, POT knows when to stop



Yes Ethanol Recovery condenser - 95% recovery and slow evaporation + condenser = extra safe



Yes Freedom - Decarb as little as 0.1 grams of concentrate, Infuse and extract as often as you wish



NO

No smell - The flat lid locks the aroma in during the decarboxylation process.



No burn - Smart Heating Algorithm control, no heat peaks during heating, no risk of burning your good herb



No mess - It comes with a built-in filter, extra fine metal mesh, and is dishwasher safe



No hassle - Twist it and leave it, that’s all



No waste - Pipette design, collect every last drop of your infused oil



No plastic - Full metal body. There is enough plastic on our planet



