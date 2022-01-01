Hair Care Made Easy

Drench dried out locks with the Soak It Up shampoo and conditioner. This Omega Fatty Acid rich product duo gently cleanses, hydrates and conditions your hair making it much easier to style. As a final step, amp up your glam factor with the Shine Spray to help seal split ends and add sheer, brilliant gloss without the stickiness, the perfect addition for any hairstyle.



Hair Gift Set Features:

Made with Vegan Ingredients

Certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil

Nourishes and Repairs Heat Damaged Hair

Contains Citrus and Ginger Extracts

Free from Parabens, Sulphates and DEA

Made in Canada

What's in the Box:

1x - 342ml Soak It Up Moisturizing Shampoo

1x - 342ml Soak It Up Moisturizing Conditioner

1x - 50ml Let it Shine Spray