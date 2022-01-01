About this product
Hair Care Made Easy
Drench dried out locks with the Soak It Up shampoo and conditioner. This Omega Fatty Acid rich product duo gently cleanses, hydrates and conditions your hair making it much easier to style. As a final step, amp up your glam factor with the Shine Spray to help seal split ends and add sheer, brilliant gloss without the stickiness, the perfect addition for any hairstyle.
Hair Gift Set Features:
Made with Vegan Ingredients
Certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil
Nourishes and Repairs Heat Damaged Hair
Contains Citrus and Ginger Extracts
Free from Parabens, Sulphates and DEA
Made in Canada
What's in the Box:
1x - 342ml Soak It Up Moisturizing Shampoo
1x - 342ml Soak It Up Moisturizing Conditioner
1x - 50ml Let it Shine Spray
