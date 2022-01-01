About this product
eNail Kit complete with Quartz Bowl and Case kit includes: 20mm Heater whip 5' long Heavy duty braided cord with Velcro strap. 6' 16 AWG Power cable with Velcro strap. 20mm Titanium Nail for Quartz Bowl universal male/female fit Titanium Carb cap that fits Quartz Bowl Quartz Bowl Insert (replaceable)
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.