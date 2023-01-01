About this product
NugSmasher’s answer to easy and fast decarboxylation! Meant to be used with the NugSmasher line of Machine’s, OG model and larger.
We simply add our solventless Rosin to the Rosin POT and enclose the POT in the Decarboxylation Capsule, then add to your machine according to the times below. (Example THCA to THC or CBDA to CBD) The Decarboxylation Capsule is made to seal under pressure in your Nugsmasher and needs to cool down prior to opening.
OG 250 degrees 17 minutes on 12 minutes off cool down then remove carefully
XP and Touch 250 degrees 15 minutes on 10 minutes off / cool down then remove carefully
Includes the ROSIN POT this extra large food grade silicon non-stick container sits in the center of this solid CNC milled 6061 Aluminum chamber. The Rosin Pot Measures 2.25″ in diameter 1.15″ tall white in color each Decarboxylation Capsule comes with one Rosin Pot.
The Decarboxylation Capsule Measures 3.00″ x 3.5″ hexagon 1.75″ tall.
We simply add our solventless Rosin to the Rosin POT and enclose the POT in the Decarboxylation Capsule, then add to your machine according to the times below. (Example THCA to THC or CBDA to CBD) The Decarboxylation Capsule is made to seal under pressure in your Nugsmasher and needs to cool down prior to opening.
OG 250 degrees 17 minutes on 12 minutes off cool down then remove carefully
XP and Touch 250 degrees 15 minutes on 10 minutes off / cool down then remove carefully
Includes the ROSIN POT this extra large food grade silicon non-stick container sits in the center of this solid CNC milled 6061 Aluminum chamber. The Rosin Pot Measures 2.25″ in diameter 1.15″ tall white in color each Decarboxylation Capsule comes with one Rosin Pot.
The Decarboxylation Capsule Measures 3.00″ x 3.5″ hexagon 1.75″ tall.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NugSmasher
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.