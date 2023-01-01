About this product
This item is as its named, we use these for just about everything! They make a great collection tool easy to clean without ridges or grooves. Also used as a cleaning tool for the NugSmasher enail, works synonymous with the Nugpacker Jr. Everything from tip loading, to center cannagar rod as well as the perfect packing tool allowing 9 grams to fit in the Nugpacker Jr. (see video link below Perfect Burn). We can go on for days but these are just a few of the many different uses!
Made of solid 316 FOOD Grade USA Stainless Steel.
About this brand
NugSmasher
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.