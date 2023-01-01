About this product
The NugSmasher X PUSH BUTTON plug n play Rosin Extraction System features the precise amount of automatic controlled pressure with one touch operation. The 4” x 4” inch heated extraction plates will give you the ability to extract up-to 14g at one press. Nugsmasher X is a Simple and effortless way to extract concentrates in minutes with a push of a button and yes, it comes with the NugSmasher lifetime warranty and industry leading customer service!
One touch automatic operation up and down
Accurate Digital Temperature Control NS710
Capable of extracting up to 14 grams at once
NugSmasher X bag, One size bag fits all (3g-14g) comes in 4 different micron sizes
Pressure to surface area matched for the perfect flower rosin extraction every time (900 Material PSI – with use of NugSmasher X bag)
Precision extraction plate alignment rods & bearings
Industrial powder coat finish
Made out of USA Solid Structural Steel & Aluminum
Large 4″ x 4″ Smash Plates
Dual Heating Elements (160W ea)
120v/240v 50Hz/60Hz 240v heater options
Industrial Rubber machine feet
Circuit Protection
Made in America
Guaranteed for Life
About this brand
NugSmasher
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.